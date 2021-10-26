Wednesday's letters

As for having more neighborhood youths become police officers, this would establish a better relationship between the police and that community. This is happening a lot in all cities. The Black officer becomes a policeman because of experiencing the violent death of a relative or good friend within his neighborhood.

Having editorial page editors like Allen Johnson writing about the subject is also a start. Thanks.

Rich Rainey

Greensboro

Disappointed

My wife and I were excited to know that the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts was finally going to open and we could begin to enjoy the Broadway series we purchased. However, we had a conflict in our schedule and we were not able to attend “Wicked.” I attempted to call and email customer service and never received a callback or a response. I then went to the box office and stood in line for 30 minutes and moved up two spots. I finally left with several people still in front of me.