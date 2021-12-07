Wednesday's letters

Walker grovels

The man who originally ran for Congress on the “People not Politics” theme has become nothing more than a puppet for the puppetmaster at Mar-a-Lago. Having been jilted in his bid for a Senate seat, Walker apparently is now groveling at the feet of King Trump for his blessings to run for the newly formed 7th district House seat (a district Walker doesn’t live in). While Walker’s past work in several areas, including advocating for funding for HBCUs and stopping human trafficking, were laudable, it appears now that he is only interested in what will make the puppetmaster happy.