Wednesday's letters

We actually agree

The planets and stars must have aligned in some special way because the writer of the April 5 letter “Not working” and I actually agree on something.

The Supreme Court decided in Buckley v. Valeo in 1976 that wealthy people could buy politicians through unlimited campaign contributions.

It also decided in First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti in 1978 that corporations could also buy politicians through unlimited campaign contributions.

These two decisions in effect made bribing politicians legal.

After Reagan won in 1980 (the first presidential election after these decisions), this was put on steroids and now 42 years later the monopoly corporations and the wealthy 1% get everything they want and the rest of the people in the country get next to nothing.

So yes, the government has all but stopped working for “the people” and now only works for the wealthy 1%.

But somehow I don’t think this is what the writer was complaining about. I seem to hear a dog whistle (true meaning) in his complaint that the government has stopped working for just white men.

Roy Charles Moore

Summerfield

Gun rights

Yes, guest columnist Mat Grendel (Ideas, April 3), 650-horsepower NASCAR vehicles should not be allowed on public streets, but not because their high-speed performance capabilities are a danger.

Like firearms, the automobile itself is no danger; it has no capability to harm anyone. Only the person driving it does.

You anti-Second Amendment folks still don’t get it. Rifles, shotguns and pistols do not endanger people, regardless of their capabilities. Only the human pulling the trigger does. Interesting sidebar: The FBI reports more people are killed with blunt objects than with rifles.

I’m growing weary of the left’s claim that our Founding Fathers had no concept of today’s “assault” weapons when they included the Second Amendment. And that no one requires an “assault” weapon to hunt for food or to protect them from unneighborly neighbors.

Mr. Gendle, the Second Amendment was included not to allow early Americans to put food on the table, but for the express purpose of protecting us from a potentially oppressive government, of which they were quite familiar (Great Britain, etc.).

How oppressive are we to allow our present all-powerful, controlling, central-planning federal government to become before we “oppose” its dictatorial governance? This is what really frightens the left, the anti-Second Amendment crowd ... and me.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

MisleadingAs taxpayers we expect our Guilford County commissioners to be efficient and strategic in their use of our tax dollars.

Yet, George McClellan, candidate for our county commissioners, is not supportive of programs that could significantly change the lives of our Guilford County schoolchildren. Why won’t he back the desperately needed refurbishments, technological updates and repairs to bring our public schools up to safety codes and standards?

Instead he has asked the N.C. auditor to audit Guilford County Schools. This task has already been performed and it resulted in a clean financial report.

Mr. McClellan is part of a group of Republican candidates who are misleading potential voters with fear-mongering tactics. GCS has a clean financial record, so why is he telling the public it does not? Frankly, when facts and history are denied it creates fear and further division among all of us.

And this is exactly the tactic Mr. McCellan and the other Republican candidates are using to get elected to our Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

George McClellan is not the candidate for our county unless we wish to be misled and exploited.

Amelia Mattocks

Greensboro