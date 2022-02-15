Wednesday's letters

Archdale

Intelligence?

Does anyone remember “weapons of mass destruction”? American intelligence assured our government, and they assured us, that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Because of that threat, we started a war, which turned into a disaster, and Iraq is still a mess. It turned out that the intelligence was wrong, and there were no weapons of mass destruction.

Now American intelligence is telling us that Russia is about to invade Ukraine. Because of that we are moving troops and rattling sabers and making threats and doing everything we can to escalate and to make it more likely that Russia invade. If it does, will it be clear who started it?

What if it turns out our intelligence was wrong, again, and Putin had no intention of invading, until we made the situation so threatening that he felt his hand was forced? I had no love for Saddam Hussein, who was a brutal dictator under whom his people suffered. I have no love for Vladimir Putin, who is a brutal dictator under whom his people suffer.

But how about if this time we don’t start a war based on our “intelligence”?

Samuel Johnson