Wednesday's letters

Be afraid
Democrats don’t seem concerned about the threat to American democracy presented by the current authoritarian efforts of the Republican Party. Maybe Democrats aren’t concerned because Joe Biden was elected, and the institutions of democracy held. But will those institutions hold next time?
That is, the next time we have a demagogue run for president will good people (of both parties) be in a position to stand up for democracy? Some Republicans are working now to erode public confidence in our elections.
Even more dastardly, they’ve changed election laws to lessen turnout of Democratically leaning voters by reducing the number of polling places and lessening early voting and vote-by-mail opportunities. They’re working in states to place Trump-leaning people in posts such as secretary of state, and on county boards of elections and in county and state positions responsible for counting votes. Hmmm ...
I guess the Republican motto is, “If you can’t beat them, cheat them.” This is serious, folks. Very serious.
If we want to keep our democratic form of government we must speak out against these antidemocratic efforts and get Congress to put a stop to them.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Intelligence?
Does anyone remember “weapons of mass destruction”? American intelligence assured our government, and they assured us, that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Because of that threat, we started a war, which turned into a disaster, and Iraq is still a mess. It turned out that the intelligence was wrong, and there were no weapons of mass destruction.
Now American intelligence is telling us that Russia is about to invade Ukraine. Because of that we are moving troops and rattling sabers and making threats and doing everything we can to escalate and to make it more likely that Russia invade. If it does, will it be clear who started it?
What if it turns out our intelligence was wrong, again, and Putin had no intention of invading, until we made the situation so threatening that he felt his hand was forced? I had no love for Saddam Hussein, who was a brutal dictator under whom his people suffered. I have no love for Vladimir Putin, who is a brutal dictator under whom his people suffer.
But how about if this time we don’t start a war based on our “intelligence”?
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
Invaders
A letter today (Feb. 8) bemoans the troop deployment in Europe to support Ukraine and the “inability” to send troops to stop the “invasion” of migrants fleeing for their lives across the border. Heck, we cannot even protect our Capitol building from “invasion” by traitors.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Acting like Heels?
I regularly look forward to Allen Johnson’s Sunday column and I read with great interest the Feb. 13 column that attributed the Carolina basketball team’s loss to Duke at the Smith Center to karma, i.e., some of the school’s past sins, such as fake classes, were avenged. This is a reasonable and well-thought-out theory.
However, there is another contributing factor that occurred at the game. When the Duke team heard the boos and profanity hurled at their coach it incentivized them to go onto court with fire in their bellies. No one attempted to silence the rowdy fans.
I agree with Dick Vitale: If Dean Smith had been alive, he would have silenced the crowd. The players on both teams respect each other; some are friends; some socialize together. They play hard against each other but when the game is over they congratulate and hug each other.
It is the fans on both sides and at many colleges and universities who promote this hatred. Unfortunately, hatred is being displayed everywhere, e.g., liberals vs. conservatives; Republicans vs. Democrats; road rage; random killings; antisemitism and white supremacists.
On this Valentine’s Day, and beyond, let us show love instead of hate.
Full disclosure: I am a Duke graduate and fan.
Ledford Austin
Greensboro