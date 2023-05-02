Screaming points

I have to agree with the theme of several recent letters: Inclusion of politics in community services has NOT made our daily lives any better nor has it helped to provide educational opportunities for our children. We seem so focused on whichever political screaming point is currently in vogue and how many imaginary short-term points we can score for our side that elected boards are no longer focused on their intended missions. Please, let’s reduce or eliminate the tribal politics in our local educational system.

Dan Donovan

Greensboro

The vaccine bill

The headline indicating a bill (HB 621) proposed a three-year wait from the time the FDA approves a vaccine to it being required for students to enter North Carolina public schools. I worried this was mischievous action by anti-vaxxers that might lead to dangerous outbreaks of preventable diseases. It was reassuring to read the bill, and find language that supports good public health policy. The bill states that the wait need not apply if the board of directors of both the North Carolina Medical Society and the North Carolina Pediatric Society deem the delay unnecessary. I have faith that those boards have sensible members that would not permit a delay of the introduction of a vaccine approved by the FDA.

Perhaps the authors wanted local North Carolina physicians to approve a new vaccine because they couldn’t trust outsiders. Yet the FDA is currently chaired by Dr. Robert Califf, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine and who spent much of his career at Duke. A recent acting head of the FDA was Dr. Ned Sharpless, a Greensboro native and graduate of both UNC undergraduate and medical schools and longtime member of the UNC School of Medicine faculty.

Anti-vaxxers have gained popularity in many areas of the U.S., leading to re-emergence of measles after the nation had been free of any cases for several years.

The FDA, the North Carolina Medical Society and North Carolina Pediatric Society are all trustworthy. Anti-vaxxers pose dangers.

Richard J Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

A third party

By throwing out the previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps, the North Carolina Supreme Court has given the Republican Party an unfair advantage. Instead of being fair, our elections in this state will be designed to keep the GOP in power and keep the citizenry from getting true representation.

Not until viable third-party choices are allowed in this state will be get away from unfair structuring of our representative government. The Forward Party wants to work for voting reform to give better representation in North Carolina.

When someone from the N.C. Forward Party asks you to sign their petition to allow their party to be on the ballot, say “yes” and sign.

Larry Kirwan

Greensboro

Drag queens

I could not agree more with your April 22 editorial on drag queens. What does going after them have to do with real issues such as unemployment, crimefighting/prevention, road maintenance or any of the other myriad issues any state faces?

I don’t want to hear about “the children” either — that is merely an excuse for adult hypersensitivities and contrived outrage.

I’ll end this with three words: Get over yourselves.

Dawn Palka

Archdale

‘Golden’ years

Here is a fun and frightening short endeavor to try: Google and watch “Henry Fonda strawberry-picking scene in the classic movie ‘On Golden Pond.’”

Fonda’s facial expressions, body posture and movements are exactly the same as Joe’s when he is corrected, directed and led off stage by the Easter Bunny, Dr. Jill, young children, handlers and babysitters at various public appearances. Neither has any idea where he is or what he is doing.

Fonda was lost. Biden is lost.

What is the message we are sending to the rest of the world?

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Fire ants invade

A couple of days ago I went to a home supply store to buy five bales of pine needles. What sounds like a routine activity tuned into a real fiasco that I am still suffering from today. The worker had picked up a bale on the ground and placed it in my car. It turned out to have hundreds of fire ants and by removing it I got stung over and over. Days later I still have intense itching that keeps me up at night.

I always thought of fire ants as being on the beach somewhere in a tropical area. A few months ago, I spotted huge mounds of sand evolving all over our property. I could see that they were tiny ants but they were encroaching on our walkway and killing the grass. I have since learned that they are fire ants and they seem to spread at an alarming rate. Many experts agree that they are moving farther north because of a warming planet.

I have learned that fire ants are the most dangerous invasive species in our state. When threatened they bite humans and pets and can kill small animals. Our economy suffers because of damage to farmland and structures. We have three acres of land with multiple mounds which can actually be from a single colony. These can extend to 20 feet underground!

We need to protect ourselves and the planet from an invasive species that can alter our ecosystem.

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville