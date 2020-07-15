Essential workers are being verbally and physically abused by those refusing to wear a face-covering. None of the workers issued the executive order requiring masks.
Their request that a covering be worn is not their decision; they are following the law, and businesses can be cited for violating the executive order.
Further, certain Greensboro businesses have had to close a second time after reopening, due to COVID outbreaks. Some of their managers admit they had not required masks of employees or customers.
Front-line workers across the globe have been sworn at, spit at, screamed at, assaulted, shot at, and in one instance beaten to death.
Abusing them will not end the executive order. Freedom of speech rights can be exercised instead by contacting government representatives. The masks will be around as long as COVID escalates.
People resenting the executive order can let Trump know that guiding our country based on tweets from game-show host Chuck Woolery (Trump retweeted Woolery’s post that alleged that “everyone is lying” about COVID on Monday) isn’t productive, and that formulating a comprehensive, scientific plan will result in healthier Americans, a healthier economy and the end of masks.
Civility. Remember it?
Catherine Holt
Greensboro
