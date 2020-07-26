I’m the same age as Donald Trump, and I took the same Montreal cognitive test that he describes when I entered a local retirement home.

It’s a pretty basic test designed to determine if you’re a candidate for what is referred to here as “the memory care unit” (i.e., you don’t know what planet you’re on) and is certainly nothing to brag about.

I aced it too, but I certainly don’t claim to be a genius (stable or otherwise).

We’re in the midst of a viral pandemic; there is pretty significant social unrest; unemployment is seriously high.

And this guy’s bragging about how he identified the picture of an elephant. Please.

Larry Johnson

Greensboro

