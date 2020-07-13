Thomas Paine from “The American Crisis” in 1776: “These are the times that try men’s souls; the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered. …”
America, as conceived, is almost perfect. Unfortunately it is executed by people, all of whom are flawed. At our worst, we are no better than any other society, but at our best, we are the most amazing country in this world. Americans saved the planet from tyranny in two World Wars, explored the moon and brought down the Berlin Wall. Americans invented light bulbs, telephones, airplanes, the internet, PCs and cell phones. This is not serendipity. This is a direct result of American spirit, freedom, genius and tenacity.
Today, the world is on fire — no time for summer soldiers and sunshine patriots. This is the time to loudly speak our free minds and unashamedly reclaim our country. Remember the greatness of America, even while recognizing the shortcomings of her people. Choose freedom over tyranny. Choose law and order over mob rule. Choose America.
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Choose America, vote Trump out of office.
No, silly, a vote against Trump ( and I am guessing you mean for Joe Biden, would be a vote to become Venezuela. Maybe vote Democratic in another 30 years , after which I won’t give a rat’s patoot.
Is all this turmoil about the BLM or is this about destroying our election process?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.