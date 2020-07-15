More than 137,000 persons in America have died from COVID-19. And you don’t care.
You have some of the most knowledgeable people in the world telling you that it’s too early to open the country up again. And you don’t care. Despite all of the suffering that so many people are going through, you don’t care.
The ideas you have come up with — hydroxychloroquin and injecting household cleaners into human bodies — are not only scary; they are dangerous and potentially deadly.
It’s bad enough that you rarely mask up. It’s alarming that you call this pandemic a hoax.
The final straw for me was when you accused the Democrats of causing this virus just to mess with your reelection campaign.
News flash: This is not about you. Get over it. Do something constructive. Get a grip. Get a heart. Get a conscience.
Sharon Holt
Liberty
