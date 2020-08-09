Regarding Sunday’s News & Record (Aug. 2):
Robin Cheeley’s putdown of Ivanka Trump’s suggestion that unhappy or unemployed citizens “find something new” goes right along with normal Democratic condemnation of “anything Trump.” I’ve read many self-help articles in the N&R advising folks to “reinvent” themselves when it comes to employability.
Charles Davenport’s comment that “cancel culture is squelching open, honest discussion” couldn’t be more true. If I speak of my distress with looting and rioting; of unlawful destruction and removal of historical statues; of my lack of support of the anarchist antifa groups; of my support of our police; of my belief in law and order, then I am called a racist.
Romaine Worster states that “Democrats control the false narrative that theirs is the party of civil rights, despite the fact that they historically fought all civil rights legislation for almost 100 years.” The Democrats have claimed to be saviors of people of color, while repeatedly enacting laws that have increased poverty and diminished the importance of fathers in the Black community. Look at LBJ’s War on Poverty and how poverty has risen. Biden said that if you vote for Trump, “You ain’t black.” How insulting to say that skin color trumps the brain.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
