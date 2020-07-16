Here’s a suggestion for some Christian athletes (which some may already be doing): When the national anthem is being played, take a knee and pray for our country.

Pray for revival. Pray for righteousness to overcome the systemic ungodliness that is overcoming our country. As the Scriptures state, “Righteousness exalteth a nation but sin is a reproach to any people”(Proverbs 14:34).

Gary Marschall

Greensboro

