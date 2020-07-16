Here’s a suggestion for some Christian athletes (which some may already be doing): When the national anthem is being played, take a knee and pray for our country.
Pray for revival. Pray for righteousness to overcome the systemic ungodliness that is overcoming our country. As the Scriptures state, “Righteousness exalteth a nation but sin is a reproach to any people”(Proverbs 14:34).
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
Not sure which ‘side you’re on’, which is ludicrous for anyone to care.. but who are you to tell anyone what to do when taking a knee? Next time you do jumping jacks, you should think reflect on your donations to charity. And don’t get me started on your bathroom reflections...
