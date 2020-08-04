In my business, I use the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 95% of the packages I send to customers. The USPS has provided prompt, dependable delivery at a reasonable cost, and that has allowed me to compete with the mega stores that have more delivery options. The Postal Service has been an integral part of my company’s reputation for stellar customer service. But now, the current administration is adopting policies that will slow delivery of the mail.

It will no longer be a priority to keep Priority Mail moving. Even Express Mail won’t any longer be so express. And this, during a pandemic, when our senior citizens are depending on the mail even more than usual for delivery of their prescriptions and other essentials. It makes no sense, unless the White House is trying to kill the post office.

John Neal

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments