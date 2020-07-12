When someone you love dies, when you lose your job through no fault of your own, when a natural disaster takes away your home, what quality in your personality keeps you afloat? I think it is resiliency, the mental and emotional toughness to be able to come back. That is the one outstanding trait of Joe Biden. He has shown that he is tough, that he can handle those kinds of crises.
Joe was 30 years old, married, a father of three children, when his wife Niela and his daughter Naomi were killed in an automobile accident. Joe was left to raise his two sons on his own. He came back, remarried, became a U.S. senator who traveled home every weekend to be with his family. He came back.
When his son Beau died of brain cancer at age 42 , Joe was vice president. Despite his grief, Joe came back and helped President Obama get the ACA passed.
That is the kind of man we need now as a president, someone who understands how to handle a tough situation like the COVID-19 virus, and help us come back. I’m voting for Joe. I urge you to do the same.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Finally! This is the 1st, 100% pro-Joe letter I’ve seen so far! It’s about time.
You know who you sound like, Tom? The guy who took credit for getting Barrack to show his long form birth certificate..who was that moron anyways? It’s hard to remember in the shadow of actual competency like our former President. You post in the comments that you want letters of support - and then, not caring a whit about your comments they arrive and you act like a proud monkey.. like the Donald pushing his way to the front of a UN photo op! Pretty pathetic. Oh oh, I have a demand - letter please about why you’re going to vote again for the undeniably dumbest person who ever ran. God I wish someone would take him up on that IQ test challenge. But it’s an ironically stupid thing to do.
But if I wasn’t clear, let’s all thank Tom for his campaign to bring out a letter for Biden. He needs a pat on the back to feel relevant.
You have waaay too much time on your hands to post so much drivel. I’m just glad to finally see a pro-Biden letter published. It’s a simple concept.
This won't take much of your valuable time, Imbuscile. Here are three acts by your beloved Orange Traitor. Tell us which one you love the most. 1. Hearing that Putin has put bounties on the heads of US soldiers and that several have been murdered and saying nothing. 2. Hearing Roger Stone say "I kept my mouth shut and I expect the president to reward me with a commutation of my sentence." 3. "Get used to dying because I'm not doing anything to stem the virus." I know, it's hard to pick one. They re all so presidential.
It’s simple Stephen Jackson Peet, I’m glad someone sent in a pro-Biden letter. Hope you and Ms. Peet are doing well!
Tara Reade..
Too bad intelligence and an independent backbone to make tough decisions rather than just leading from behind isn’t the primary criteria for your candidate, James. If so, then I would vote for him; but, given that he is just a fawning puppet who can only answer a question by reading a prepared and vetted written response, not a chance.
Biden is just a puppet for the marxists left of the Democratic Party.
