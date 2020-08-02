It’s simple: Everyone —whether they live in North Carolina or abroad — deserves access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, including access to safe, legal abortion.
Last week, the House introduced the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act, making accessible reproductive health care for all one step closer to reality.
This bill would repeal the harmful Helms Amendment — which for nearly 50 years has denied people around the world the dignity and safety of comprehensive reproductive health care by putting safe, legal abortion out of reach overseas.
For too long, Helms has disproportionately threatened the lives of Black and brown people and been used to control the lives of some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.
This is a huge step forward in the fight for global reproductive health and rights.
Congressman Ted Budd, I urge you to join the fight and stand up for people around the world by co-sponsoring the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act.
We simply cannot afford to have the Helms Amendment around for another 50 years.
Jackie Broz
Chapel Hill
The writer works with #Fight4HER, a grassroots campaign of the Population Connection Action Fund focused on mobilizing action against restrictive reproductive health policies.
