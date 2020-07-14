Medical decisions should be made between a patient and his or her doctor.

Employers should have nothing to do with it.

Yet a week ago, the Supreme Court ruled that employers may push their own religious agenda in the workplace by denying employees coverage for birth control. Now, more than 75,000 people are at risk of losing access to birth control.

This abhorrent ruling gives employers far too much control over the health decisions of their employees.

It is a blatant attack on American women and their bodies — giving organizations and businesses the jurisdiction to overrule personal choice and freedom.

It is a blow to our hard-earned progress to advance reproductive rights and access to birth control.

This decision can’t be allowed to stand.

The courts hang in the balance of the November election, so it’s crucial to get rid of right-wing demagogues, from President Trump to Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.

We need North Carolinians to head to the polls to elect officials who will stand up for the health, empowerment and rights of everyone, everywhere.

Jacqueline Broz

Chapel Hill

