Rep. Ted Budd’s letter, “The USMCA is a win for the Tarheel State” (July 24), rang with all the excitement of an unfortunate cheerleading squad whose team, trailing 69-0, has just had another touchdown scored against it, and must now muster up still another cheer: “Block that kick!”

Why bother at this point? we might ask.

Well, for cheerleaders, it’s why they’re out there, what they must do, even if only to go through the motions. For Mr. Budd, too, it’s why he’s up there: to cheer for the boss no matter what’s going on.

Sure, he could look at the sad state of our leadership on so many fronts and begin asking the questions any thoughtful member of Congress would ask. And yet, after two terms of mindless and obedient sycophancy, it’s a little too late to do the right thing now.

William Yaner

Jamestown

