I’m not sure I understand why Rep. Ted Budd felt called upon to use the letters column as a forum for plain and simple Trump propaganda (“The USMCA is a win for the Tarheel State,” July 24). I further don’t understand why you placed it there. My belief has always been that the column is the place for ordinary citizens to express their opinions widely for free and, in fact, the only place where we can do so.
To allow Rep. Budd to use it rather than issuing a plain and simple press release, which he and his colleagues use to excess, seems to me to be almost a misuse of a public forum.
To allow him to spread his GOP clap-trap through the public media, almost like a regular person, just doesn’t ring true somehow.
But then again, he is a Republican congressman, after all.
Ken Sisk
Greensboro
