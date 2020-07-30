Remember the 1980s and ’90s, when we were removed from our parents’ health insurance immediately after graduating from high school or, if we attended college, on our 21st birthday?
Back then, if you or someone in your family had diabetes, asthma or was pregnant, you hesitated to change jobs because your new health insurance wouldn’t cover preexisting conditions.
In addition to insuring 20 million previously uninsured Americans, the Affordable Care Act prohibits preexisting conditions exclusions and allows us to keep dependents on our health insurance until they reach the age of 26.
These two aspects of the ACA benefit millions of additional families like mine. According to the HHS, from 2010 to 2017, the ACA reduced health care spending by $2.3 trillion.
The ACA is not perfect. Cal Cunningham, candidate for U.S. Senate, wants to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, fix the parts that aren’t working, protect Medicare and stop legal and legislative attacks on our health care.
Sen. Thom Tillis continually voted to repeal the ACA, yet has no plan to replace it, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their health care. During these difficult times, we should be increasing access to health care, not taking it away.
Please vote Cal Cunningham this November.
Scott Cooper
Greensboro
