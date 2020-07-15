I’m in favor of the long-overdue movement to change names and remove images that are insulting, demeaning, disrespectful and hurtful.
But in the same spirit that is leading to a new moniker for the professional football franchise in our nation’s capital, shouldn’t we also somehow address the phrase “merciless Indian savages” which is found in our Declaration of Independence?
Also regarding the document we commemorated earlier this month, here’s a suggestion for some housebound diversion: Take some time to read it and see if any items — “abuses and usurpations” — on the long list of grievances against despotism and tyranny are applicable today.
Here are some phrases to guide you in this fun-filled exercise: “obstructed the administration of justice,” “excited domestic insurrections amongst us,” “cutting off our trade,” “obstructing the laws for naturalization of foreigners” and “destroyed the lives of our people.”
Can you find others?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As I have said before: why don’t we just destroy all history before 1964? Much of it is embarrassingly unpolitically correct by today’s absurdly sensitive political correctness standards- plenty of micro aggressions and probably nary a laudatory comment about the LGBTQ+ Community. We don’t need no stinking history. I would be cautious though, Kim, the Bible, the Torah, the Koran, Buddhist writings, etc., etc., have some politically incorrect passages, and I think if you start promoting the prospect of deleting everything politically incorrect, you may tick off a few folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.