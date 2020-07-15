I’m in favor of the long-overdue movement to change names and remove images that are insulting, demeaning, disrespectful and hurtful.

But in the same spirit that is leading to a new moniker for the professional football franchise in our nation’s capital, shouldn’t we also somehow address the phrase “merciless Indian savages” which is found in our Declaration of Independence?

Also regarding the document we commemorated earlier this month, here’s a suggestion for some housebound diversion: Take some time to read it and see if any items — “abuses and usurpations” — on the long list of grievances against despotism and tyranny are applicable today.

Here are some phrases to guide you in this fun-filled exercise: “obstructed the administration of justice,” “excited domestic insurrections amongst us,” “cutting off our trade,” “obstructing the laws for naturalization of foreigners” and “destroyed the lives of our people.”

Can you find others?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

