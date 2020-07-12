As a Dutchman, I have no dog in this country’s continuing Civil War discourse. That said, and as a history instructor, I find the pulling down of Confederate statues around the country as a useless and pointless endeavor. Even more disgusting is the destruction of the statue at the Green Hill Cemetery which honors the remains of unknown Confederate soldiers.
If you were to visit the Allied graveyard at Normandy, France, there is a section of graves which hold the remains of German soldiers — I doubt if any of those graves are desecrated. To those who committed this act I say you are childish cowards and are playing into the hands of those who prefer division and hate to honor and respect.
Obbe Haverkamp
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(16) comments
“prefer division and hate to honor and respect.”
You’re saying this in defense of nazism and the confederacy? I don’t care how Dutch you are - this is America and hopefully most of us don’t feel the need to honor those. People? yes, great grandfathers? Yes. But if I had a granddad with a swastika or slavers chains on his marker, I don’t think I’d be laying too many roses at that site. Monuments, bridges, walls, all fall eventually so I’m curious as to why you seem so adamant about protecting these particular ones. The Great Pyramids, the Great Wall, all achievements worth trying to preserve even though their construction is rooted in the kind of thing we are now debating - but a statue built in 1926 is not the Great Pyramind of Giza!!
You are an anonymous stupid idiot as well as a coward. You get to differentiate as to which things associated with slavery are worthy of preservation and which are not? What a pompous horse's derriere. No wonder you are afraid to reveal yourself; the derision you would face would be unbearable for such an insecure horse's patoot.
raeforr: You don't read very well do you?
Let's be clear to differentiate the Confederate statues in front of Southern courthouses from gravestone markers in cemeteries. The courthouse statues were a concerted and well documented, intentional effort by the Daughters of the Confederacy to make white supremacy and black subjugation through Jim Crow the defacto law of the land. Those and only those statues should be removed to private property.
Yes, Joe, let us do exactly that, but let that differentiation be done by the majority of the voters, not a leftist mob. Let us also differentiate between statues of Confederate soldiers, and Christopher Columbus, General Grant, black soldiers in the Union army, etc. These funded leftist mobs are let loose only to wreak havoc. They should be arrested before accomplishing damage, the same treatment I would expect for some idiot trying to tear down a monument to MLK, The problem with liberal logic is that it excuses lawlessness it likes, while despising any hint of an affront to laws it likes, e.g., transgender equality. We are a nation of laws; if we lose that, we will lose everything to passion and mob rule.
"Let that differentiation be done by a majority of voters." Good one, Greg. Did a majority of voters cast their ballots to erect those monuments to treason and human slavery? Of course not. Racists put them up because blacks were starting to act like they might like some equal treatment here in the land of freedom. Like your Cult God Trump, you never disappoint with your stupid comments. BTW, did you see the headline today that your Orange Messiah passed the 20,000 lies mark? Winning!
No, other anonymous fool, but which mob gets to choose which things it doesn’t like and thus destroy? You probably would have a fit if some mob destroyed all the books promoting socialism and transgender rights in a library, or vandalized an LGTBQ+ night club. You are the typical idiot leftist.oh , yes, and a coward.
peet: this is not 1923 anymore and most people don't view the statues as a racist statement these days. Perhaps we need to reread Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, you know, where he speaks of the brave men who gave their lives. Never once did he claim that only Union soldiers were brave. Never once did Lincoln use the word treason/traitor.
Obbe, I am going to buy some lottery tickets today, the stars must be uniquely aligned for my opinion to be so closely aligned with yours.
Good idea......This might never happen again.
Benoit, If Haverkamps opinions are the same as yours, he is as simple minded as you.
You are stupid to have a clue.
Good article Haverkamp. I agree that Confederate generals statues probably need to go. Honoring soldiers who died and tearing down their memorials is not a good idea. As the ole saying goes "do not forget the past". Tearing down monuments in cemeteries is ridiculous. But if it is too terribly offensive perhaps a change of environment is best. As ROCK92 used to say "if you don't like it here, I-95 runs North and South, I-40 runs East and West. And you can get the heck out of dodge real fast".
Nice reply richgolf64, If the folks that don'[t like your and all the other right wing kooks that write to the paper, they can hit the highways and get our of the sate. First of all you and your ilk do no own the state and have no right to tell anyone to leave. I have news for you, not everybody thinks like you and your right wing screwballs.
You will have to forgive the grammatical mistakes that I made, however, I think you get what I am saying.
Great letter Obbe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.