The letter a week ago about “white privilege” (“Here’s what white privilege did for me,” July 12,) got me thinking about my life:

Vietnam: I enlisted instead of being drafted and I chose my career fields. It was my aptitude scores, not white privilege, that got me into those fields.

Army Reserve: My center was in a Black neighborhood. It wasn’t white privilege that had white NCOs cleaning latrines and hallways because Black privates objected to that work.

A 1970s interview: I got to an open interview with the phone company early. It wasn’t white privilege that didn’t get me a job. The interviewer told me, “If you were a woman, I would hire you. If you were a Black woman, I would hire you right now.”

Did I benefit from white privilege? Maybe, but not that I was aware of.

I went to school and studied: nine years to get my BS and 22 years for my masters. I worked a variety of jobs from 1974 to 2006 and only missed one paycheck — a voluntary decision to help the company through a tough time.

True “Black leadership” is worth listening to: Stay in school. Study and work hard. Stay out of gangs and off drugs.

Len Docimo

High Point

