“And hath made of one blood all nations of men. ...”(Acts 17:26).
Of course black lives matter. But I have a question that I would like for a Black person to answer, as I am white and do not have a black perspective: When a policeman kills a Black person, sometimes without just cause, massive protests follow, usually drawing some punks (Black and white) who loot, destroy, etc. Yet, daily throughout our nation in cities of any size (Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Chicago, Baltimore, etc.) many young Black men shoot many other Black men.
They also shoot innocent Black people, including women and children, with their drive-by gun violence. With all this wounding and killing on a daily basis, where are the large demonstrations and riots protesting this huge loss of Black lives? Do Black lives only matter when a policeman kills a Black person? Please help me and others understand this puzzling situation.
Larry Allgood
Sophia
