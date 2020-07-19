In answer to the article quoting Marcus Gause (“Daddy, why are you crying?: Black fathers giving ‘The Talk’ to children earlier,” June 21):
Does he not realize he is promoting racism when he teaches children they will be treated differently because of their race?
Some things he taught his son are comparable to what most of us have learned to do or not to do when stopped by a police officer, but it has nothing to do with race:
Keep your hands on steering wheel; don’t reach for anything until told to do so; if it’s in the glove compartment, tell the officer that before you go for it.
We do or don’t do those things so officers don’t think we are going for a gun, as some officers are shot and killed during routine traffic stops.
If one thinks citizens have to be careful, so do they.
Teach respect for authority and no smart-mouthing.
Hate, killing, rioting, etc., will never overcome the problems we face today. These things are evil.
Only love for God and one another will overcome.
So how about we just teach our children that we are to love God and one another — that with God there is no race, and as believers, we are all one in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:28).
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
