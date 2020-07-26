Has anyone noticed that a large portion of our “essential workers” seem to be at the lower end of the pay scale?

Maybe the extra $600 that the CARES Act is providing help for the unemployed should provide help for some of those folks who are risking their health to bag groceries or deliver pizza. Seems reasonable to me.

On another topic: Please, everyone, wear your mask.

It’s not about freedom. It’s about looking out for each other.

As for all the God-fearing people, I have to ask: Do you think Jesus would be wearing a mask?

Steve Gilley

Reidsville

Tags

Load comments