Regarding your Aug. 17 coverage of the protests outside the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, my own practical experience with Postal Service delivery times causes me to cast grave doubt as to the accuracy of the conjecture and rumors which the protesters are acting upon.
My business relies on bimonthly bulk mail delivery (presorted standard class) to addresses across the entire U.S. For the past 23 years, delivery has taken anywhere from 20 to 30 days to reach all recipients.
In the past few months something has changed — these deliveries are now only taking from five to seven days to reach all intended recipients.
This experience, coupled with Postmaster DeJoy’s denial that anything has been done to purposely slow mail delivery, leads me to believe the protesters are uninformed and acting on a political narrative that cannot be supported by facts.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
