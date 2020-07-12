I sent a request to Sen. Thom Tillis yesterday requesting that he support vote-by-mail for the November election. His response was about how farmers are losing livestock and taking care of that issue.

What? You’re kidding? Livestock is more important than human life?

It’s past time for a big change. Republicans can’t seem to get their heads around the coronavirus and its devastating effects. They don’t seem to care about human life even if they are anti-abortion. They don’t give a damn about their constituents — it’s all about money.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

