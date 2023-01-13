Friday's letters for January 13, 2023

Give to shelters

The ASPCA continues to flood our TV screens with heartrending promotions, as they have for many years, but questions persist concerning where the bulk of the money goes, and how much actually reaches the animals in need at the local level.

Charities come in all shapes and forms. Some are longstanding in their sincerity and their missions (humane society). Others are thinly veiled frauds. Here's a suggestion. The state of North Carolina does a poor job of funding animal shelters, while continuing to give tax breaks to corporations and billionaires. Democrats and Republicans, are you listening?

Since the shelters are all desperately overcrowded and underfunded, why not start there? You can donate money directly to county animal shelters, and there are many excellent local rescue groups in the state. Homeless, abused and neglected animals are desperate for our help. Don't waste what you give. Make it count!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

Leaf collection

Regarding the many complaints about the curbside loose-leaf pickup schedule in Greensboro:

Leaf pickup costs $10 per person in the city. It’s one of the cheapest services per person that we have. What are you complaining about?

Everyone wants it done now, but it takes time and there are only a few folks who can work on it. The city has a huge employee shortage and unfortunately the pure service departments such as waste and yard waste are severely low on staff.

Complain all you want, but our waste service and yard waste employees are the ones who keep our city going and keep it clean. They take our nastiest personal items every week. The leaf guys have to walk miles a day with tubes trying to suck up as many leaves as possible. People put their sticks in the leaf piles, dog poop, anything. Those pose a danger to the leaf collectors, yet they continue.

Think about how many streets there are in Greensboro. Think about a few guys trying to keep up. If you can’t wait on these dedicated employees, bag the leaves yourself!

Carol Crutchfield Carter

Greensboro

Poking the bear

On Jan. 5, the Reuters news agency reported: "Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back after U.S. Appeal over Ukraine War."

He warned the U.S that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores, including the Potomac River, after the U.S. embassy in Moscow released an appeal in a brief video — "to the people of Russia" — that it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine.

Medvedev, a close Putin ally and one-time president of Russia, lashed out at the video, describing the U.S. government in extremely undiplomatic language.

Inasmuch as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the deepest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, this military threat should be taken seriously. Referring to President Putin's deployment of a warship with hypersonic cruise missiles to the Atlantic, Medvedev described the alleged action as a New Year's gift with an ammunition package of Zyrcon missiles. He said the missiles could be placed 100 miles off the U.S. coast.

As a long-time observer of Russia, I would suggest that this is not an ideal time to goad the nervous — and perhaps losing — aggressor in the war in Ukraine. Nor a time to trust Moscow.

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson