The W.B. Aydelette Sr. family wishes to thank God for giving W.B. the idea and the dream of making and selling ice cream.
We would also like to thank all of the generations of people who have enjoyed our products at Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs through 114 years and helped keep us in business.
Additionally, the Aydelette family extends our gracious appreciation to all of the members of our staff who have worked at Yum Yum and represented our family through the years.
We could not have been successful without all the folks who have visited our store and introduced generations of new customers. Or the hundreds who worked behind the counter at our old location and the current Yum Yum location.
We feel extremely confident that the new owners will carry on our tradition of quality products for the next 100 years.
Please support them as you have supported us so well over the years.
We will forever be grateful.
Clint and Linda Aydelette
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.