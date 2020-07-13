With everyone wanting to rename or destroy every thing associated with slavery, why has nobody realized the very city we live in is named after a man who also owned slaves? Gen. Nathanael Greene.
Karen Earnhardt
Greensboro
With everyone wanting to rename or destroy every thing associated with slavery, why has nobody realized the very city we live in is named after a man who also owned slaves? Gen. Nathanael Greene.

Karen Earnhardt

Greensboro
Karen Earnhardt
Greensboro
He lived and served this country before 1964; the politically correct world wasn’t conceived before 1964- so tear down everything. OMG, we can rename the city Blacksburg, oh no, that’s already taken- OK, then how about Blacksboro, that will work- oh wait, will that offend a single solitary person? Then obviously that won’t work. Eureka, let’s rename the city Blandboro. How many idiots does it take to ruin anything? Answer, only a very small percentage with the help of free media advertising and a hyper thin skinned population which is easily led like a cow with a ring through its nose.
What is sad is that people today don't know anything about history of the founding of this country. I am a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
