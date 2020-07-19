There was a president who said: “The buck stops here.”
And one who said: “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941— a date which will live in infamy— the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked ... .”
And another leader who said: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
Abraham Lincoln said: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
And “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
And one more:
“My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”
Where do we find those kinds of people?
I was not born when they were here.
But I can vote and try to keep that strength alive.
We have a chance in November to choose candidates who best fit the character and results achieved by those who sacrificed for us.
Go vote, even if you have to crawl.
Bill Franklin
High Point
