We’ve never been here before with a pandemic raging throughout our country and an impotent leader in the White House.
So where can we go from here? Here is a three-pronged approach:
First, if you’re a person of faith, pray without ceasing for this country and those who are suffering in various ways and, if you are not a person of faith, do what you do in your own way to make a difference.
Second, reach out to anyone who might need help in this difficult time, always keeping in mind to do what you can, with what you have, where you are.
Third, vote in November for candidates who care about easing the hardships of those who are in dire straits.
We can do this because we Americans in our hearts are good and decent people who want the best for our families and all those around them.
We need to earnestly embrace this reality and work mightily to create and fair and just society — one that works for all.
And always know and remember that real power is found in serving others with love.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.