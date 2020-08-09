Let’s ponder some facts for a moment. On March 11, 2020 COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Exactly 16 days later, Congress passed the CARES Act, which provided $3 trillion to our economy for the welfare and salvation of U.S. citizens. Immediately my thought was that, if Congress can join together to meet the need of the average John and Jane Doe in an emergency, why can’t they, in a similar way, band together and address the special-needs population?
The unjust fact is there were more than 14,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, of I/DD, in North Carolina on the Innovations Waiver Registry of Unmet Needs (The Waitlist) to receive government support for programs and services prior to the pandemic, and there will be more than 14,000 individuals on The Waitlist after the pandemic has passed. The average wait period to receive the Innovations Waiver in North Carolina is reported to be five years. Many families have been nestled on this list for more than 10 years.
How would you like it if you had to wait 10 years for your stimulus check? Put an end to this injustice!
Cecil Cottrell
Reidsville
The writer is executive director of Mount Jubilee Ministries (https://www.mountjubilee.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.