The president has admitted that he wants to keep money from the Postal Service to make it harder to vote because he thinks mail-in votes will increase voter fraud.
Did he ever think that some of those votes might actually be for him? Those would be the only fraudulent votes in my opinion.
But OK ... if it gets to the point that we have to vote in person during flu season and the pandemic, by God, if I have to make a suit out of garbage bags, I'll be there.
Bridget Starkey
Greensboro
