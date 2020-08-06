I write in response to Larry Allgood’s letter of Aug. 5, “Do Black lives matter only in police killings?”
The commonsense answer to his question is, of course, “No.”
Mr. Allgood’s plea to help him and others “understand this puzzling situation” is disingenuous. His letter is another example of the oft-used regressive tactic known as “Whataboutism,” a variant of the tu quoque logical fallacy.
Example: “Guns kill innocent Americans every day!” Regressive: “Yeah, but what about cars?”
Also sadly well-known is, “But Hillary’s emails ... !”
Mr. Allgood attempts to discredit Black Lives Matter’s position by charging that movement with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving its argument.
Whataboutism is particularly associated with Soviet and Russian propaganda. How fitting.
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
