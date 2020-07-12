The discussion swirling around the destruction/demolition/decommissioning of Confederate monuments has been something short of monumental. President Trump and his ilk have attributed base motives to the unauthorized deconstruction crews toppling the stone and bronze political and military idols, accusing them of attempting to erase our sacred history.
Never mind that most of the populace cannot distinguish between John C. Calhoun and John C. Reilly and that the summarizing scrawl on the statues’ plinths provide very little context or biography of the alleged heroes.
What the president and his disciples are attempting to erase is the rationale behind the erection of the monuments, a tribute to a mottled past, the glorification of the philosophy of white supremacy. What other nation would honor traitors to their country with a granite sculpture displayed proudly in the public square? How many statues of Benedict Arnold line the roadway to West Point or grace the Boston Commons?
It’s far past the time to purge these squalid remnants of the country’s original sin and partially redress the grievances of the descendants of those who have been sinned against. Perhaps then, we can revise Faulkner’s sentiment that “the past is not dead, it’s not even past.”
Ken Cherry
Greensboro
Purge of the past what is decided should be purged by a majority of the citizens, not by some paid leftist mob acting outside the law. I am sure that razing every monument of every type will make no difference in the number of black on black killings, drug overdoses, high school dropout rates, or percentage of black babies born to unwed mothers on welfare. You leftist looneys will attack everything but the root cause. Other races, even those new to this country, and unable to speak English, somehow manage to perform well, many extremely well. It is about the land of opportunity. It is all about the culture you fool, and liberals providing an ongoing, ever increasing debilitating crutch. Trillions have been spent since the late sixties— no meaningful progress— thanks to fools like you. I am sure the Democrats love your support.
Let's see here, Greg, did you manage to tick off all the racist, ignorant and cherry picked white power tropes used against the voiceless who have no one fighting for them in Washington the way the monied, the connected, the billionaire class who can still somehow scoop up hundreds of millions of COVID stimulus bucks, or, you know, commit treason like Stone and get away with it, or turn you back on our military with a Putin bounty on their heads like Trump did? Or paying some nerd to take your SATs like Trump did to get into an Ivy League? You've really solved the problem, pal. Leave those statues up of treasonous, slave-owning, murderous thugs. Those symbols will inspire the lower class to learn what it takes to be n icon in America.
Who decided what statues had to go- a violent mob. Next they will be telling us what books to read.
