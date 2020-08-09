Lady Liberty (copy)
Even the best of us is flawed and very few of us could claim universal admiration. For this reason, naming streets, places, and structures after, or erecting monuments to, any person will often invite controversy.

For example, a statue of Billy Graham has been approved by the N.C. Legislature’s Statuary Hall Selection Committee for placement in the U.S. Capitol. Surely, proponents of separation of church and state will take exception to the image of a Southern Baptist minister in a federal government building. And even if a Donald J. Trump sculpture were displayed, some nit-picky person would try to find fault with the great man.

Instead, let’s name things after, and create nonspecific images — personifications — that honor noble qualities or principles to which we aspire. We already do this to some extent: Independence Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Friendly Avenue. Artists would welcome the opportunity to create works to replace North Carolina’s Vance and Aycock statues with figures that embody our state’s high ideals such as “universal suffrage” (to offset the surgically precise attacks on voting rights) and “diversity” (to counter North Carolina’s reputation as “the bathroom bill” state).

Perhaps the Bible has some guidance about graven images?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

