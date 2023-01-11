Letter: Chaos during House speaker votes? No. It was progress.

There have beenmany letters condemning the selection process of now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. While they saw chaos, I saw representatives elected to serve their constituents in action, demanding they have a say-so in Congress, rather than adhering to the iron-handed rule of the speaker, as they did under former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

One concern the holdouts had is inflationary government spending and waste. If they can prevent one more $1.7 trillion, pork-laden, 4,000-plus-page spending bill that none of them actually read in entirety, then more power to them.

The national debt is nearing $31.5 trillion. Future generations will curse us for being so greedy and leaving them with this debt burden.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit