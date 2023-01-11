Letter: I want to be like ‘Old Steve,' who's still shootng hoops at 81

In his Sunday column (“Ruminations on turning 80,” Jan. 8) Richard Groves offers a wise perspective upon reaching the milestone age of 80.made me think about the men and women who have played in the Geezer Game — a well-organized lunchtime pick-up basketball game that has been going in Greensboro since the mid-70s.

I have been involved for 30 years but am not the longest-tenured player. Nor am I the oldest. That honor goes to Old Steve. Old Steve (to differentiate him from the three other Steves who have played over the years) is 81.

Old Steve isn’t going to break your ankles with his crossover dribble, dunk on you or talk junk. What he will do is arrive early, pass the ball generously, and quietly spread his good humor. But, if you underestimate him, he will shoot over you and hit his deadly 10-foot set shot.

I have a way to go before I turn 80, but if I make it, I hope I’m still playing — just like Old Steve.

Craig Chappelow

Oak Ridge