Reading two recent partisan letters reminded me of H.L. Mencken, a colorful contrarian curmudgeon and master of quips and quotes a century ago.
He disparaged North Carolinians almost as scornfully as each letter writer disparaged the party of the other, because Mencken believed the opinions of North Carolina came mostly from the pages of The (Raleigh) News & Observer, which he despised, but read for amusement, current topics in the backwater and the thinking of hayseeds.
Despite Mencken’s bias (or perhaps reflecting it), he famously quipped: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it, good and hard.”
That might have been an apt observation of American politics in 1920, but it requires rephrasing to reflect the rabid partisan realities of 2020.
I offer an updated revision from the perspective of a current, contrarian curmudgeon: “Democracy is the delusion that the average voter, by repeatedly selecting the lesser of the two evils offered to him by the permanently polarized political duopoly, will eventually get either good government or something he wants.”
Alas, whatever the outcome of the upcoming 2020 election, I do not foresee occasion for celebration, nor either fond hope satisfied.
Frank C. McClanahan III
Greensboro
