“It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom to demonstrate. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag, and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.” These are the words of Charles Province, copied from a marker at Triad Park’s Field of Honor.

Now read it again, but instead of “soldier” say “policeman.”

Byron Godfrey

High Point

