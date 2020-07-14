I spent last week trying to get COVID-19 tests for my family. The experience was alarming. Allow me to share some details:
I requested a test through my doctor’s office on that Monday morning, yet I was not tested until Tuesday afternoon.
My results posted to MyChart at 10:35 on Saturday night. The process took six days.
For my husband, we identified a community testing site through the Department of Health and Human Services website. An agent at Cone Health confirmed the site’s existence and “walk-up” policy.
We arrived at the site only to find an empty parking lot. The listing was an error.
On Monday afternoon, our pediatrician’s office approved my two children for testing. Only on Friday at 4 p.m. was I called to schedule my children’s tests.
Our local testing situation is disastrous. If we plan to open schools and workplaces, we need testing that is coordinated, hassle-free and rapid.
Forcing one family to navigate three different systems is senseless.
Long waits and disorganization undermine the usefulness of testing and create chaos in the lives of community members.
We need federal leadership to ensure that every state has what it needs to make testing available to all.
Karen Spira
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.