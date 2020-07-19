`Huge bummer': July Fourth will test Americans' discipline (copy)
Recently, my granddaughter was attending her all-girls service sorority meeting at her Christian university in Texas.

At that time the topic for discussion was “Should we wear a mask?”

Of course, the opinions were split between: accepting the influence of the scientific community or standing your ground for your personal freedom.

The dialogue raged on without end until my granddaughter’s friend spoke up.

She had listened carefully with interest and respect to all the views voiced during the meeting.

With a deep sense of humility she said, “I wear a mask because it is the best way I can show love for my neighbor.”

Silence followed. Not much else was said.

After all, the benediction had been proclaimed.

The Rev. Doug McLeroy

Reidsville

