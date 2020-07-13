We are living through extraordinary times and we, the people, deserve an extraordinary response from our government. A global pandemic, record-high unemployment, and nationwide protests about racism have all converged to demonstrate how unequal our society is.
Nor is the crisis over. New COVID-19 cases have increased to 50,000 daily, more than double the high in April. More than 11% of our citizens remain without jobs and the numbers are rising even as pandemic unemployment insurance will expire July 31.
On May 15, House Democrats passed the HEROES Act to fund national testing and contact tracing, provide hazard pay for essential workers, save state and local governments from bankruptcies that will lay off even more essential employees, and extend pandemic unemployment insurance until January 2021. (The extra $600 per week provided by Congress equals a $15-per-hour wage.)
After bailing out billionaires, corporations and the stock market, however, Mitch McConnell opposes help for ordinary people. Call Sens. Thom Tillis (202 224-6342) and Richard Burr (202 224-3154) to tell them what you think.
Now is the moment for bold action to address the blatant disparities in our society. Let’s hope our current pain will create a more equal and united nation in the future.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Denise, Our two illustrious senators probably agree wholeheartedly with him. If this state has any common sense, we will rid ourselves of Tillis in the next election. As for McConnell, Kentucky will probably re-elect him.
the democratic party is a bunch of losers looters, liars and idiots..vote for Tom Tillis..
