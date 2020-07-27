Thank you, Harry Thetford, for your stories of our World War II and Korean War veterans who, sadly, are too quickly dying off.

These stories are very important to me, as I was a young boy during World War II and remember the feelings of patriotism and the sacrificing and rationing of things we all needed (sugar, butter, tires, gasoline, etc.).

Compare that to people today who think it’s acceptable to burn, steal, destroy and even kill because they’re upset. They are nothing more than criminals! These people contribute absolutely nothing to society.

As for Leonard Pitts? Everything he says is either a racist rant or a hateful diatribe against President Trump. President Trump could discover a cure for cancer and Pitts would complain.

With so little in the News & Record these days worth reading, Harry, please continue to showcase those who made this country and world a better place.

John Edge

Jamestown

