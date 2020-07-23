Unidentified troops dressed entirely in unmarked camouflage and black uniforms have been deployed in multiple states to deal with peaceful protesters. Before you say these protesters are not peaceful, investigate the “violent offenses.”
The Department of Homeland Security’s acting director, who brought troops into Portland, specifically said the problem was graffiti. If a crime is being committed, local and state authorities should arrest the criminals according to law.
This is not a political issue. People protest things as diverse as face mask orders, racial inequities, religious and racial identity and forced business closures. But a false dichotomy is being pushed for political reasons.
Black Lives Matter is being portrayed as a violent, anarchistic organization. The armed protesters who went to the Michigan legislature to protest business closures are being portrayed as a violent, anarchistic organization.
You think these are different? They are not. Imagine if unidentified troops were sent to the Michigan legislature to take away protesters in unmarked cars to an undetermined location.
We have laws. We are allowed to express our opinions. Protest propels change and allows us all to say we are free.
“I disapprove of what you say — and will defend to the death your right to say it.” — Voltaire
Claire Stone
Stoneville
