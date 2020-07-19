With COVID-19 cases increasing in this state and elsewhere, many North Carolina businesses are operating at limited capacity or, like the company I worked for, have permanently closed due to the pandemic.
Workers remain indefinitely furloughed or have no job to return to and are wondering what to do.
I’m one of the “lucky” ones. I’ve had the supplemental federal subsidy since the end of March and been able to save some of that for when I need to supplement my North Carolina unemployment benefit.
But if I am struggling as an individual, imagine how dire this is for families.
This crisis isn’t over. State legislators shouldn’t wait for the federal government to act to protect our more than a half a million unemployed workers.
Our state’s unemployment benefits are some of the most restrictive in the nation, capped at just $350 per week (without the $600 subsidy the federal government has provided).
While the state benefit was extended to 25 weeks, without some additional subsidy, the financial stability of most families is in jeopardy. Expanding benefits is essential.
Our legislators are clearly concerned with the novel coronavirus’ impact on businesses.
Isn’t it time to concern themselves with the workers who allow these businesses to operate?
Peggy Hickle
Greensboro
