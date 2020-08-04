If you are unemployed in North Carolina right now, as I am, the message from our state lawmakers is: “You’re out of luck.” Our state has the stingiest unemployment insurance program in the country, thanks to the Republican-led legislature’s decade-long war on working people.
I work scoring standardized tests for public school systems. That ended with the pandemic. I am about to celebrate my 66th birthday, and I have never been out of work this long in my life.
The federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week saved me. Without it, I would have slid into a financial hole from which I would probably never have recovered. But those benefits ended last week, and now I’m back to less than $150 a week, which won’t begin to cover my mortgage, utilities, gas, groceries and Medicare premiums.
I’m lucky to have almost reached full Social Security age, so I can scrape by for a while. Many others cannot. We desperately need new leadership in Raleigh, and that’s why I am supporting Guilford Democrats like Nicole Quick and Michael Garrett.
I am excited to vote for candidates who will fight for fair treatment of working people.
Michael Moore
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.