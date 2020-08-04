If you are unemployed in North Carolina right now, as I am, the message from our state lawmakers is: “You’re out of luck.” Our state has the stingiest unemployment insurance program in the country, thanks to the Republican-led legislature’s decade-long war on working people.

I work scoring standardized tests for public school systems. That ended with the pandemic. I am about to celebrate my 66th birthday, and I have never been out of work this long in my life.

The federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week saved me. Without it, I would have slid into a financial hole from which I would probably never have recovered. But those benefits ended last week, and now I’m back to less than $150 a week, which won’t begin to cover my mortgage, utilities, gas, groceries and Medicare premiums.

I’m lucky to have almost reached full Social Security age, so I can scrape by for a while. Many others cannot. We desperately need new leadership in Raleigh, and that’s why I am supporting Guilford Democrats like Nicole Quick and Michael Garrett.

I am excited to vote for candidates who will fight for fair treatment of working people.

Michael Moore

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments