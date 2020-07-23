I came across the online Holocaust Encyclopedia recently. It is published by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Its section on the dreaded Gestapo, the German secret police, reads like this: “The Gestapo was a vital component of … Nazi repression. … This police force was unlike others in that it answered to no judicial or legal oversight. It could carry out particularly ruthless actions without fear of any civilian repercussions.”
By the middle of 1933, the Nazi Party was the only political party, and nearly all organized opposition to the regime had been eliminated. In effect, democracy was dead in Germany.
Fast forward to an Associated Press article in today’s News & Record (July 21): Oregon “State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in court papers that masked federal officers have arrested people on the street, far from the courthouse, with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars.”
This incident makes me realize how fragile democracy can be and what happened in 1933 could happen today.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
