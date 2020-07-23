Politics drive views of US response to 2 Oregon standoffs (copy)

In this July 20, 2020 file photo federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Ore. When armed protesters took over a remote wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon four years ago to oppose federal control of public lands, U.S. agents negotiated with the conservative occupiers for weeks while some state leaders begged for stronger action. This month, federal officers sent to Portland to quell chaotic protests against racial injustice took swift and, some say, harsh action: launching tear gas, firing less-lethal ammunition and helping arrest more than 40 people in the first two weeks.

 Noah Berger/Associated Press

I came across the online Holocaust Encyclopedia recently. It is published by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Its section on the dreaded Gestapo, the German secret police, reads like this: “The Gestapo was a vital component of … Nazi repression. … This police force was unlike others in that it answered to no judicial or legal oversight. It could carry out particularly ruthless actions without fear of any civilian repercussions.”

By the middle of 1933, the Nazi Party was the only political party, and nearly all organized opposition to the regime had been eliminated. In effect, democracy was dead in Germany.

Fast forward to an Associated Press article in today’s News & Record (July 21): Oregon “State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in court papers that masked federal officers have arrested people on the street, far from the courthouse, with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars.”

This incident makes me realize how fragile democracy can be and what happened in 1933 could happen today.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

