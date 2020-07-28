Regarding the story, “Citing community inequity, Greensboro Public Library drops fines for overdue books” (July 28): Library fines don’t increase the materials that are coming back? I think they do.
Now that the fines have been dropped, it will be very interesting to see who is right. When my children were young we visited the library regularly and if we missed returning a book you better believe the fine made us go home and track down that book. The fines were also a little push to bring the books back on time and then we got more books.
Like I said, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
Dixie Mattocks
Greensboro
