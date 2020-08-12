The thousands of parents of children in Guilford County Schools have been patiently waiting for information about the start of school on Aug. 17.

So far, not much has been offered with less than one week before the mandated start date. Listening in on the school board meeting this week was not helpful.

All I received from the viewing was an irritated attitude by the superintendent of schools toward the parents for the "high expectations."

Really, like telling me more than a few days ahead of the first day of school how it will be handled?

We are talking about basic communication.

The school district has known about this deadline for weeks and has not really done anything. Almost every household within the district is rearranging their lives to handle this situation, but the parents don't even know how to plan.

I find it quite interesting that the district thinks we are all sitting around waiting for something to do and we will be ready when they decide to inform us.

Lynn Andrew

High Point

 

